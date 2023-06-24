Watch: American singer Mary Milliben sings India’s national anthem, touches feet of PM Modi

New Delhi: Prominent African-American actress and singer Mary Jorie Millben has caught the attention of people around the world lately after she sang India’s National Anthem at the concluding event for the Official State Visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the US. Moreover, she grabbed attention as she touched the feet of PM Modi after her performance. The video of the incident is making the rounds for her moving gesture.

It will be no exaggeration to say that PM Modi’s powerful spiritual aura and rootedness in Indian values and culture has earned him respect from people all over the world.

The video was shared to Twitter by user Amit Malviya who captioned it as follows: “American singer Mary Milliben, after singing India’s national anthem, touches Prime Minister Modi’s feet… Earlier Prime Minister of PNG, in a moving gesture, had bowed down in reverence. The world respects PM Modi’s powerful spiritual aura and rootedness in Indian values and culture…”

Touching feet is an Indian culture. When someone bows in reverence for someone, he/she touches his/her feet. And the person to whom this respect is given blesses him/her in return.

Millben, the award-winning Hollywood singer performed India’s National Anthem at the Ronald Reagan Building in Washington, DC. After her performance was over she walked near PM Modi and touched his feet. The incident has reportedly made Indians feel proud and emotional.

American singer Mary Milliben, after singing India’s national anthem, touches Prime Minister Modi’s feet… Earlier Prime Minister of PNG, in a moving gesture, had bowed down in reverence. The world respects PM Modi’s powerful spiritual aura and rootedness in Indian values and… pic.twitter.com/qoA7ALLA3U — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) June 24, 2023

Also read: PM Modi Received With State Honours At White House In The US