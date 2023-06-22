PM Modi received with State honours at White House in the US

New Delhi: During his visit to the United States, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was given State honours today as he arrived at the White House. The PM of India was also warmly greeted by US President Joe Biden and First Lady of the US Jill Biden, informed Arindam Bagchi, the Spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs.

PM Narendra Modi received with State honours as he arrived at the White House. Warmly greeted by US President Joe Biden & First Lady of the US Jill Biden. Wide-ranging discussions between the two leaders lie ahead as India & US embark upon scripting a partnership for the 21st century: MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi, tweeted ANI.

Later, during the bilateral meeting the US President said, “We are cooperating on a whole range of areas including space, marine technology and green technology: US President Joe Biden.” It was tweeted by ANI today.

“…Thank you Prime Minister for your decision to host the G20 this year…I look forward to discussing how we can strengthen our partnership…”, the US President also said.

I express my gratitude towards you for opening the doors of the White House for the Indian-American diaspora, PM Modi said.