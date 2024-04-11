American football player OJ Simpson dies at 76

New Delhi: American football player OJ Simpson died on Wednesday. His family revealed about Simpson’s death in an X post today. According to reports, Orenthal James Simpson succumbed to his battle with cancer.

Taking to X platform the Simpson family wrote, “On April 10th, our father, Orenthal James Simpson, succumbed to his battle with cancer. He was surrounded by his children and grandchildren. During this time of transition, his family asks that you please respect their wishes for privacy and grace: The Simpson Family.”

Simpson was born in San Francisco and became one of the most famous and well-liked NFL players of his day. He captured the Heisman Trophy while at USC, then played successfully for the San Francisco 49ers and the Buffalo Bills.

OJ Simpson was a renowned American football player and actor. He is considered as one of the greatest running backs of all time. Once upon a time he was a popular figure with the American public. However, later his glory was overshadowed by his trial and controversial acquittal for the murders of his former wife Nicole Brown and her friend Ron Goldman in 1994.

