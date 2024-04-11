ICJ orders Israel to take necessary action for ensuring basic food supplies to Gaza

New Delhi: The International Court of Justice has recently ordered Israel to take necessary action for ensuring basic food supplies to the Palestinian population in Gaza. All India Radio News informed it in an X post on Thursday.

As per reports, the judges at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) have unanimously ordered Israel to take all necessary and effective action to ensure basic food supplies arrive without delay to the Palestinian population in Gaza.

The ICJ said that the Palestinians in Gaza face worsening conditions of life, and famine and starvation are spreading.

Yesterday, Israel’s Ministry of Transport said that it has held an exercise, with a simulation scenario of a prolonged power outage, to improve preparedness for a possible “multi-arena war.”