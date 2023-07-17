4 dead as boat capsizes in Bangladesh’s Buriganga river

Four people were killed after a waterbus carrying 20 people sank in Bangladesh’s Buriganga River near the capital Dhaka on Sunday.

4 dead in Buriganga river
Bangladesh: At least four people were killed after a water bus carrying 20 people sank in Bangladesh’s Buriganga River near the capital Dhaka on Sunday, the Dhaka Tribune reported.

The incident occurred at around 8:15 on Sunday after the boat, which was heading towards Telghat from Dhaka’s Sadarghat, collided with a sand-laden bulkhead.

Three units of the fire service and the Coast Guard rescue team rushed to the site and started rescue operations.

Four people have been found dead, and seven people who had been rescued were sent to the hospital.

However, several people on board are still missing, and the rescue operation is still going on, an official said.

Further details are awaited.

