23 Chinese nationals missing after boat capsizes in Cambodia

Phnom Penh: At least 23 Chinese nationals were missing after a boat capsized in Cambodia, Beijing’s Embassy in Phnom Penh confirmed on Friday.

The Embassy said that it received a notification from the Cambodian Police Department on Thursday night, saying that the boat carried a total of 40 Chinese nationals on board, of which 18 were rescued following the accident, reports Xinhua news agency.

Two Cambodian crew members involved have been arrested.

According to the rescued persons, the boat had departed from Guangzhou on September 11 and were in distress shortly after arriving in the waters of Preah Sihanouk province.

The rescue and search operation is currently underway.