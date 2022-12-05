Your wait for Nothing Phone (2) might be longer than you think, Know what CEO Carl Pei said

Nothing Phone (1) is perhaps one of the unique smartphones launched across the world in 2022. The device not only offers a unique design but also offers great OS in the form of Nothing OS (based on Android). Few months after the launch of Nothing Phone (1), people are eagerly waiting about the launch of next Nothing Phone. CEO of Nothing, Carl Pei has recently said that Nothing Phone (2) will not be introduced anytime soon.

“Phone (2) isn’t launching anytime soon. We’re focused on doing a few things well, and won’t churn out dozens of products a year like many others,” said Nothing CEO Carl Pei. The CEO communicated through his official Twitter handle.

“Phone (1) is our main focus. We’re cooking something really great in terms of software, Android 13 and beyond,” the CEO added.

Nothing Phone (1) highlights

Nothing Phone (1) comes with a 6.55-inch Full-HD+ OLED panel, that has a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate supports, 2400×1080 pixel resolution, and up to 1200 nits peak brightness. However, users have reported the software limits the brightness to 700 nits. The device boots Android 12-based Nothing OS out of the box.

The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ processor and is coupled with Adreno 642L GPU. The Nothing Phone (1) is available with up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage.

The smartphone flaunts a dual rear camera setup that houses 50MP primary sensor and 50MP ultra-wide shooter. The camera features include OIS and EIS image stabilisation support. For selfies and video calls, the device has a 16MP front-facing camera.

The device carries a 4,500mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging and 15W wireless charging. The device currently supports 5G network offered by Airtel as well as Jio. Currently Nothing Phone (1) starts from Rs 29,999 and goes up to Rs 35,999 on Flipkart.