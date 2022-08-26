Xiaomi launches Redmi Note 11 SE, Does it have a perfect recipe for a good budget smartphone

Smartphone maker Xiaomi has launched its latest smartphone in India today. The Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 SE offers a MediaTek Helio G95 SoC along with some important features that make it a budget smartphone. The sale of the Note 11 SE will start on August 31 via online mode through mi.com and Flipkart.

Specifications

The Redmi Note 11 SE offers a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display that offers a refresh rate of 60Hz. The display offers 700 nits brightness and 2400×1080 pixels resolution. The MediaTek Helio G95 SoC is paired with 6GB or 8GB RAM. On the other hand, the storage offered on the device is 64GB/128GB. The device offers MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11 out of the box.

Camera

A quad-camera setup is present on the smartphone at the rear. The 64MP primary camera is accompanied by 8MP ultrawide camera and 2MP macro sensor. The fourth back camera is the 2MP depth sensor. Similarly, the front camera is a 13MP shooter.

Connectivity

The Redmi Note 11 SE gets a 4G LTE VoLTE, VoWiFi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS, NFC, Infrared sensor, USB Type-C port, 3.5mm audio jack and much more. The IP53 splash resistance rating on the device can be a handy feature if you like to go out in the rain. The side-mounted fingerprint sensor offers security while the 5000mAh battery offers ample juice to survive a day. The battery supports 33W fast charging. Sensors present on the device include Accelerometer, Fingerprint Sensor, Gyro Sensor, E-Compass, Light Sensor, and Proximity Sensing.

Colours

Redmi Note 11 SE is available in White, Black, Thunder, Purple and Blue colour options.

Price

The starting price of the Redmi Note 11 SE is set at Rs 13,499. Users get various bank offers if they use specific debit/credit cards during the transaction. An exchange value of up to Rs 12,900 is also available on the smartphone.