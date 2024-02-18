The news is by your side.

iQOO Z9 appears on Geekbench; Know what are the specifications of the device

By Pratyay
iQOO Z9 Geekbench
Representational Image: iQOO
The iQOO Z9 has appeared on Geekbench and we can spot the key specifications of the device. The Android smartphone will be a budget smartphone and will come up with Android 14 based Funtouch OS 14 on the top.

The smartphone will be having a model designation I2302 and will have a single-core score of 1186. On the other hand, the multi-core score is 2683. The motherboard number is k6886v1_64. On the other hand, the CPU name is ARM AMv8. On the other hand, the processor is a octacore processor. The base frequency of the CPU will be 2.00 GHz. While the 6 cores have 2.00 GHz, the other 2 cores have 2.80 GHz. The variant which was seen to be tested on the platform was a 8GB variant.

The device will be sporting a Dimensity 7200 SoC in it. Previously it was rumored that the device will be featuring a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 or the Dimensity 8300 chipset. On the other hand, the display will be featuring a 1.5K OLED screen along with a 6000 mAh battery.

On the other hand, iQOO is planning to launch the iQOO Neo9 Pro in India on February 22. The pre-bookings of the smartphone have started from 8th February on Amazon India as well as on iQOO’s official website. The interested customers can pre-book the smartphone by paying a token amount of Rs 1000. They will also get additional one-year warranty and exclusive offers announced on the launch day.

The device gets a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, a 5,150mAh massive battery with 120W fast charging and 50- megapixel Sony IMX920 main camera with OIS and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera. The iQOO Neo9 Pro will be offered in 8GB RAM/256GB storage and 12GB RAM/256GB storage variants.

Pratyay is currently working as a Content Writer with kalingatv.com. He writes mostly on business, automobile, technology and telecom. In his free time he likes to watch tv series, movies and documentaries.

