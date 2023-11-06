When will the Microsoft Surface Laptop 6 launch?

The Microsoft Surface Laptop is usually launched around October, but this year the company has not yet launched the new generation of the Surface Laptop. If the company manages to launch the laptop 6 this year it will offer six years of firmware support.

It was expected that the launch of Microsoft Surface Laptop 6 would be in a special event on September 21. Even though the event took place, we could not spot Laptop 6 from the show. It is also important to mention that there are no leaks or rumors about the Laptop 6 yet. The Laptop 6 is expected to launch with certain specs (according to rumors) and we have mentioned them below.

The Microsoft Surface Laptop 6 is expected to offer 13.5″ PixelSense display with a resolution of 2256 x 1504 (201 PPI). The aspect ratio of the laptop is 3:2 while the contrast ratio is 1300: 1. The device is expected to offer Gorilla Glass 3/5 display. On the other hand, the 15 inch models will offer 2496 x 1664 (201 PPI) resolution with aspect ratio of 3:2 and contrast ratio of 1300:1.

When it comes to processor, the Surface Laptop 6 13.5-inch model will get 13th Gen Intel Core i5-1335U/ 13th Gen Intel Core i7-1355U processor. On the other hand, the 15 inch model gets a13th Gen Intel Core i7-1355U processor.

In terms of RAM, users get 8GB/16GB/32GB LPDDR5x while the storage is 256GB/512GB/1TB (Removable SSD).

When it comes to connectivity options users should get Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, USB-C with USB 4.0/Thunderbolt 4, USB-A 3.1, 3.5mm headphone jack as well as Surface Connect port.

Speaking about battery, Surface Laptop 6 13.5-inch model offers up to 21 hours of backup. On the other hand, the Surface Laptop 6 15-inch model offers up to 20 hours of backup.