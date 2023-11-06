POCO C65 launched with 6.74-inch display, 50MP main camera: Check price, specs

POCO has launched its next C-series smartphone i.e. Poco C65 globally on Sunday. The device has a starting price of $129 (around Rs 10,729). The new affordable smartphone comes with a 6.74-inch HD+ display that offers a 90Hz refresh rate, a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC with 8GB RAM and supports an additional 8GB RAM expansion. The phone, however, is a 4G phone, and it does not have 5G connectivity. The POCO C65 comes in two storage variants – 6GB+128GB and 8GB+256GB storage variants.

Check the price and specifications of the POCO C65, which succeeds the Poco C55.

POCO C65 price, colours

The device retails at $129 (around Rs 10,729) for the 6GB+128GB storage model and the 8GB+256GB storage model has a price tag of $149 (around Rs 12,392). Poco is offering an early bird pricing of $109 (around Rs 9,065) for the 6GB model and the 8GB model for $129 (around Rs 10,729).

Customers can buy the device in three colours options of Purple, Black and Blue.

The new smartphone is currently available for purchase in the US. However, there is no information about the phone’s arrival in the Indian market yet.

POCO C65 specifications

The POCO C65 is equipped with a 6.74-inch IPS LCD with FHD+ resolution with a waterdrop notch that houses a 8MP front camera with an aperture of f/2.0 for selfies. The display supports up to 90Hz refresh rate and 600 nits peak brightness, and is protected by Gorilla Glass protection for durability. Under the hood, the device is powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 processor, paired with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB of eMMC 5.1 inbuilt storage, that can be expandable up to 1TB via a microSD card.

The newly announced C-series phone sports a dual camera unit at the rear that includes a 50MP main rear camera with an aperture of f/1.8 and a 2MP macro lens with an aperture of f/2.4, along with an 8MP front camera for selfies.

The all-new POCO C65 runs on MIUI 14 based on Android 13 out of the box. It draws power from a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging via a micro USB port.

The connectivity options on the handset include a 3.5mm headphone jack, a USB-C port, WiFi, Bluetooth, NFC and more. It also comes with a FM radio support and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The device weighs 192 grams, and measures 168mm x 78mm x 8.09mm in size.

