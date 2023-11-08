WhatsApp testing new email address verification option for added security

WhatsApp is testing a new way to let users verify their account. According to reports, the instant messaging platform is now going to add one more feature, which will be email address verification for its users enhanced security. The new security feature will soon allow WhatsApp users to verify their accounts through email.

The upcoming feature is being tested in the beta version of the app. With this, users can now sign in to WhatsApp by using their email id. Currently, WhatsApp allows people to verify their account using only their phone number.

The WhatsApp users who have signed up for the beta program can access the feature by downloading the latest update. The latest feature will be available in the beta version of WhatsApp. Users can find it by going to app’s Settings > Account > Email Address.

According to WABetaInfo, WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.24.10 version, 2.23.24.8, and 2.23.24.9, are testing the new feature in the app. The feature will first arrive for the Android version of WhatsApp. It is currently unknown when the company plans to release the same for the iOS version.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp recently rolled out the ability to use two mobile numbers on one account. This was a much awaited update as people previously had to use a dual or clone app feature on phones in order to use two different accounts on one smartphone.