WhatsApp rolls out new feature that will automatically silence call from unknown numbers, How to use it

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has announced a new privacy feature for the users of WhatsApp. The feature will automatically silence calls from unknown numbers. This feature has been named “Silence unknown caller”. WhatsApp introduced the feature after multiple customers in India complained about an increase in spam calls in the last few months. Let’s us tell you that WhatsApp currently has more than 500 million users in India.

On Tuesday, Mark Zuckerberg announced the call silencing feature along with a new privacy checkup option. “You can now automatically silence incoming calls from unknown contacts on WhatsApp for even more privacy and control,” he said.

How to turn on the Silence unknown caller feature on WhatsApp

You can easily turn on this option by following the steps given here.

Step-1: Go to setting then click on Privacy >> Calls

Step-2: You will see the ” Silence unknown caller ” option

Step-3: Turn it on.

Step-4: Now, all the calls from unknown numbers will be automatically silenced.

When you will get a call from unknown number, the phone will just show you the number along with the message “silenced unknown number.”

WhatsApp has clarified that though the calls from unknown numbers will be automatically silenced, it will still show up in notifications and the app’s call list. This will help users in case they want to check whether it was from some friend’s numbers, who are not saved in contacts.

WhatsApp has also rolled out a new privacy checkup feature that will appear in the Privacy section. This will help strengthen the privacy status of your account.

The checkup will take you through multiple steps to make you aware of different privacy controls like “Choose who can contact you,” “Control your personal info,” “Add more privacy to your chats,” and “Add more protection to your account.”

Users are allowed to change settings like two-factor authentication, decide who can add them to groups, set a default timer for disappearing messages, and control who can see their profile picture through this process.

Last month, WhatsApp rolled out back-end updates to reduce spam calls to customers in India. The company said it ramped up its machine learning-based detection capacity and expected these calls to reduce by 50%.