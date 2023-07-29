WhatsApp launches 60-seconds video message feature, How it works

Meta-owned instant messaging app WhatsApp has introduced a new video message feature similar to the voice note. As its name suggests the feature will allow users to send and receive short video messages with a limit of up to 60 seconds in the chats.

According to WhatsApp, the feature comes with end-to-end encryption to provide privacy to users. The feature is currently available to some select users and is expected to release for all soon.

Announcing the new feature, this is what Meta chief Mark Zuckerberg wrote in a Facebook post. “New for WhatsApp — we’re adding the ability to instantly record and share a video message in your WhatsApp chats. It’s as easy as sending a quick voice message.”

WhatsApp said that the new feature allows users to record video messages. Users can also personalize it according to various occasions-such as birthday wishes, sharing good news, or conveying any important information.

The feature will be available for all users soon. Users who get the latest version of the instant messaging app on the Google Play Store or App Store, can also access the feature.

Steps to send a Video Message on WhatsApp

Here is how users can send video messages on WhatsApp, Follow the steps below:

Like, voice notes, WhatsApp users can tap and hold on to the icon to the right of the text field to switch to video mode.

Swipe up to the lock and record the video.

After sending it successfully.

The video message will play automatically without sound when the recipient opens it in chat.

If one taps on the video, it will activate the sound.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp has also rolled out silence unknown call feature for users . Another update included giving users the ability to edit a message within 15 minutes of sending it. WhatsApp is reportedly is also working on giving usernames on the platform.