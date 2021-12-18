WhatsApp introduced these 6 cool features in 2021

Meta-owned instant messaging app WhatsApp has launched many fun and cool features with its regular updates this year. As 2021 is coming to an end, know all about the useful WhatsApp features that were launched in 2021. From WhatsApp Payments to Multi-device support, take a look at these features.

Cool WhatsApp features launched in 2021

WhatsApp Payments

WhatsApp introduced the Payments feature in 2020, but, it was made available for both Android and iOS Indian users this year. With the WhatsApp Payments, users can send receive money based on the Unified Payment Interface (UPI) system in WhatsApp.

Make Voice and video calls on PC

WhatsApp brought the voice and video call feature to it web version recently, which was previously only available in the mobile app. With this feature, users can make voice and video calls directly on your laptop through WhatsApp without the need for a smartphone.

To make voice and video call using WhatsApp, you need to install WhatsApp for Windows or Mac on your desktop and log into your account to get started.

WhatsApp Multi-device support feature

WhatsApp also launched the much awaited multi-device feature for its users that allows them to stay logged in to the app on their laptop, PC, or tablet at the same time without even connecting your phone to the internet.

This helps users when they need o stay connected to Whatsapp on their PC or laptop for long time. It will also help those users who have multiple device and what to stay logged in at the same time.

Mute videos before sharing on WhatsApp

WhatsApp recently launched the Mute video feature that lets you mute a video before sharing them with contacts. If you often record your videos and send them on WhatsApp with bad background noise, then this feature could be really helpful for you.

Chats Transfer from iPhone to Android

WhatsApp’s chat transfer feature is a very important feature as it allows users to change smartphones without worrying about how to keep their chat history as the feature allows users to transfer chats from iPhone to Android. You will need a USB-C to lightning cable to completely transfer chat from your old iPhone to new Android phone.

You can find the new move chats to android feature under the Settings menu. This will help users to move your chats easily.

WhatsApp Disappearing media files

WhatsApp launched the View Once feature this year which is very helpful. This feature lets users send photos and videos in chats that can be viewed only once by the receiver. All you need to do is, tap on the new ‘1′ icon before sending the media file, and it will automatically disappear once it has been opened.

Also Read: WhatsApp new feature! Now users can preview voice messages and increase speed and more; How to do it