Vivo Independence Day Sale: Get up to Rs 7000 off on smartphones
Smartphone maker Vivo has announced ‘Independence Day Sale’ for its smartphones and gadgets sold between 11 to 15 August, 2023 on its official website. Interested buyers can purchase a Vivo smartphone during this time period and get up to Rs 7,000 off on mobiles.
The other offers include up to 10% Cashback on Credit Card and all CC/DC EMI transactions, one time screen replacement, no cost EMI with Bajaj Finserv and free Bluetooth speaker etc. Additionally, every 15th order will get 15% cashback mentioned the company website.
We mentioned some popular smartphones that get special deals.
|Model name
|Offer Price
|Key Specs
|V21e 5G
|Rs 24,990 onwards
|32MP Super Night Selfie
44W FlashCharge
|Y12G (3+32GB)
|Rs 10,990 onwards
|5000 mAh Battery
|Y53s
|Rs 19,490 onwards
|64MP Rear Camera
|Y20A (3+64GB) (2021)
|Rs 11,990 onwards
|5000mAH + 18W Fast Charging
|Y72 5G
|Rs 20,990 onwards
|8GB + 4GB Extended RAM
|X60 Pro (12+256GB)
|Rs 49,990 onwards
|Zeiss optics
|X60 (8+128GB)
|Rs 37,990 onwards
|Extreme Night Vision 2.0
|V20 SE (8+128GB)
|Rs 19,990
|32MP Super Night Selfie
|V20 (8+128GB)
|Rs 21,990
|44MP Eye Autofocus Selfie
|X50 (8+256GB)
|Rs 36,990
|Extreme Night Vision
Ultra OIS Stabilization
|V21 5G (8+256GB)
|Rs 29,990 onwards
|44MP OIS Night Selfie
|V19 (8+256GB)
|Rs 23,990
|Super Night Selfie
|Y51A (8+128GB)
|Rs 17,990
|48MP Rear Camera
|Y12s (3+32GB)
|Rs 10,990
|AI Dual Camera
|Y31 (6+128GB)
|Rs 16,490
|48MP Rear Camera
|Y20G
|Rs 13,990
|AI Triple Macro Camera
Some accessories of Vivo are also offered at great price. The accessories include color earphones, USB cable, XE100 earphones, XE680 premium earphones, Type-C (3A) quick charge data cable and Power Adaptor.