Vivo Independence Day Sale: Get up to Rs 7000 off on smartphones

Smartphone maker Vivo has announced ‘Independence Day Sale’ for its smartphones and gadgets sold between 11 to 15 August, 2023 on its official website. Interested buyers can purchase a Vivo smartphone during this time period and get up to Rs 7,000 off on mobiles.

The other offers include up to 10% Cashback on Credit Card and all CC/DC EMI transactions, one time screen replacement, no cost EMI with Bajaj Finserv and free Bluetooth speaker etc. Additionally, every 15th order will get 15% cashback mentioned the company website.

We mentioned some popular smartphones that get special deals.

Model name Offer Price Key Specs V21e 5G Rs 24,990 onwards 32MP Super Night Selfie 44W FlashCharge Y12G (3+32GB) Rs 10,990 onwards 5000 mAh Battery Y53s Rs 19,490 onwards 64MP Rear Camera Y20A (3+64GB) (2021) Rs 11,990 onwards 5000mAH + 18W Fast Charging Y72 5G Rs 20,990 onwards 8GB + 4GB Extended RAM X60 Pro (12+256GB) Rs 49,990 onwards Zeiss optics X60 (8+128GB) Rs 37,990 onwards Extreme Night Vision 2.0 V20 SE (8+128GB) Rs 19,990 32MP Super Night Selfie V20 (8+128GB) Rs 21,990 44MP Eye Autofocus Selfie X50 (8+256GB) Rs 36,990 Extreme Night Vision Ultra OIS Stabilization V21 5G (8+256GB) Rs 29,990 onwards 44MP OIS Night Selfie V19 (8+256GB) Rs 23,990 Super Night Selfie Y51A (8+128GB) Rs 17,990 48MP Rear Camera Y12s (3+32GB) Rs 10,990 AI Dual Camera Y31 (6+128GB) Rs 16,490 48MP Rear Camera Y20G Rs 13,990 AI Triple Macro Camera

Some accessories of Vivo are also offered at great price. The accessories include color earphones, USB cable, XE100 earphones, XE680 premium earphones, Type-C (3A) quick charge data cable and Power Adaptor.