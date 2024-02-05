Valentine’s Day Sale: Realme offers great discount on its Narzo series

Valentine’s day is around the corner and love birds are busy shopping for gifts for their loved ones. Smartphone brand, Realme has announced Valentine’s Day sale for 2024. The sale will be going live from February 6 till February 12. If you are planning to get a new smartphone for your girlfriend/boyfriend/spouse then you can get attractive discounts on Narzo series. The sale will be live on Amazon.in and realme.com.

We have mentioned some Narzo devices that will be in the Valentine Day deal.

Realme Narzo 60 5G

The device gets Rs 2,000 bank discount on the 8GB+128GB and 8GB+256GB models. Users can also use Rs 1000 coupon on all storage variants.

After discount the 128GB variant costs Rs 14,999 (against Rs 17,999) while the 256GB variant costs Rs 16,999 (against Rs 19,999).

Realme Narzo 60 Pro 5G

The Realme Narzo 60 Pro 5G gets Rs 2,000 bank discount on the 8GB+128GB and 12GB+1TB models. A Rs 1000 coupon is available on the 12GB+256 GB storage variant.

After discount the 8GB+ 128GB variant costs Rs 21,999 (against Rs 23,999) while the 12GB+256 GB variant costs Rs 22,999 (against Rs 26,999). On the other hand, the top 12GB+1TB model costs Rs 27,999 (against Rs 29,999).

Realme Narzo 60x 5G

The device gets Rs 1500 bank discount on the 4GB+128GB and Rs 2000 bank discount on 6GB+128GB models. Users can also use Rs 500 coupon on all storage variants.

After discount the 4GB+128GB variant costs Rs 10,999 (against Rs 12,999) while the 6GB+128GB variant costs Rs 11,999 (against Rs 14,999).

Realme Narzo N53

The Realme Narzo N53 gets Rs 500 bank discount and Rs 1000 coupon on the 4GB+128GB variant. The 8GB+128GB model gets Rs 2500 coupon.

After discount the 4GB+128GB variant costs Rs 7,499 (against Rs 8,999) while the 8GB+128GB variant costs Rs 9,499 (against Rs 10,999).