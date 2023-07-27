Twitter seizes @x handle without warning or paying owner

San Francisco: As Twitter is being rebranded as ‘X’, the company has taken over the @x handle on the platform without warning or compensating its original owner.

The owner of the @x Twitter handle confirmed that the company took over the account, telling him the handle is the property of X, reports TechCrunch, citing sources.

The account had previously belonged to Gene X Hwang of the corporate photography and videography studio Orange Photography.

In a letter, the company thanked Hwang for his loyalty, offered him a selection of X merchandise and also extended an invitation to visit X’s headquarters, as a “reflection of our appreciation”.

Hwang was surprised the company hadn’t contacted him about the @x account he owned and had put it private.

However, he stated that he would be open to a conversation with the company if they desired the handle for themselves.

Hwang said that X gave him a letter informing him that the @x account is connected to X Corp. and that he will be given a new handle.

According to the company, all of his data, including his followers and following data, would be transferred to his new account.

“It would have been nice for them to compensate for it since it did have a lot of value to me, but things are what they are,” Hwang told TechCrunch.

“Maybe I should ask for the bird from the sign since they were dismantling that yesterday too,” he joked.

Musk had started hinting at the rebranding on Sunday with a series of tweets, starting with one that said, “soon we shall bid adieu to the Twitter brand and, gradually, all the birds.”

Musk on Tuesday clarified, “Twitter was acquired by X Corp both to ensure freedom of speech and as an accelerant for X, the everything app. This is not simply a company renaming itself, but doing the same thing.”