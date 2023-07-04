Twitter competitor Threads by Instagram now available for pre-order on App Store, launch soon

Instagram’s Twitter competitor named Threads is now available for pre-order on Apple’s App Store. According to the App Store listing for the app, which shows a version ready for Apple’s iPhone, the Twitter rival will likely launch on Thursday that is on July 6. However, the company has not confirmed this launch date yet.

It has also been listed on the Google Play Store sans the mention of a launch date. But, all this hints towards a imminent launch and the application could get launched on 6th July, in just a couple of days.

The listing on the APP Store and Google Play has the same screenshot, showing how you can log in with your Instagram handle, find the accounts you follow on Instagram on the new app, and post in an interface similar to Twitter, Mastodon, Bluesky, or any of the other text-focused social apps.

According to reports, Instagram Threads will integrate with the decentralized social media protocol used by Mastodon, called ActivityPub.

The official description of the application on the App Store listing reads: “Threads is where communities come together to discuss everything from the topics you care about today to what’ll be trending tomorrow. Whatever it is you’re interested in, you can follow and connect directly with your favorite creators and others who love the same things — or build a loyal following of your own to share your ideas, opinions and creativity with the world.”

It is not known whether the app will be rolled out to user phase-wise or not. So, even if the app may be available for download from the 6th of July, not everyone will be able to post on the platform from that date.

People are waiting for the app with excitement as Twitter has made many changes after its acquisition by Elon Musk. The micro-blogging platform has been facing a lot of issues with the content moderation policies, technical problems, and others. So, the Threads application might attract the attention of the users.