Top five 5G smartphones you can buy under Rs 20,000 on Amazon

If you are looking to buy a 5G smartphone at an affordable price during this festive season then this will be your chance to get it under Rs 20,000. The e-commerce platforms Flipkart and Amazon is offering many 5G smartphones at a discounted price during this festive season.

We have listed some phone that you can currently buy under Rs 20,000 during Amazon Great Indian Festival sale. Check the list.

Discount on OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G

The affordable offering from OnePlus, OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite is selling at a discounted price of Rs 19,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant on Amazon. SBI Bank credit card users can further cut the price by an additional Rs 1,000. Moreover, Amazon Pay ICICI Credit Card holders can also avail of Rs 300 cashback and Rs 2,200 welcome rewards. In addition, Amazon is offering a Rs 500 coupon discount on the purchase of the smartphone as well.

Discount on Samsung Galaxy M34 5G

The Samsung Galaxy M34 5G, which costs Rs 24,999 is available with a discounted price tag of Rs 17,999 in the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023. You can purchase the phone at Rs 17,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The phone can also be bought with bank offers and exchange deals. Bank offers include Rs 1,000 discount for SBI bank card users. Buyers can also exchange their old smartphones and get up to Rs 17,000 off.

Discount on Vivo T2 5G

Vivo T2 5G ‘s 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is listed for just Rs 19,999 instead of Rs 24,999 during the Amazon sale. Interested customers can avail of an instant discount of Rs 1,000 with transaction made using an SBI credit card. You can also avail an exchange offer of up to Rs 18,800.

Discount on Redmi Note 12 5G

The Redmi Note 12 5G can be purchased at a discounted cost of Rs 19,499 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage option on Amazon. SBI card owners can get an additional cashback of Rs 1,250 fon purchase of the device and EMI transactions. The device was earlier listed for Rs 23,999.

Discount on Lava Agni 2 5G

Amazon has listed the Lava Agni 2 5G for Rs 19,999 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model, which usually costs Rs 25,999 on Amazon. SBI credit card users can avail of an additional discount worth Rs 1,000. You can exchnage your old smartphone with a new Agni 2 5G phone with up to Rs 18,800 off as well.

