This holi get an iPhone 15 with massive discounts on Flipkart; Know offer details

Flipkart is offering fresh discounts on the Apple iPhone 15 on its e-commerce platform. Under the Flipkart offer on iPhone 15, customers can get a flat 14 percent discount of Rs 11,901, and additional discounts with bank offers.

With these offers, buyers can save up to Rs 14,901 with bank offers and discounts on Flipkart. The deal can be further sweetened with the addition of the exchange offer of up to Rs 50,000.

Currently, the iPhone 15 is listed for a discounted price of Rs 67,999 for the 128GB storage variant against its original launch price of Rs 79,900 in India. With bank offers, the price can be brought down further. With the additional exchange offer of up to Rs 50,000, customers can buy the device at a much cheaper price than the launch cost. However, the exchange value depends upon the age and condition of the old device being traded in.

The iPhone 15 comes with a punch-hole design and features a 120Hz refresh rate and a 48-megapixel primary rear camera. Apple claims that the iPhone 15 has a bugger battery that can last two days than the iPhone 14.

Notably, iPhones fetch better exchange values than Android phones, making upgrading to the iPhone 15 more cost-effective.

Flipkart is also offering the iPhone 14 on a discount. If you are looking for an affordable iPhone then you can check out the iPhone 14 which has a smooth performance with decent camera output.