iPhone 15 Valentine’s Day offer: Get Apple iPhone 15 at less than Rs 40,000 on Flipkart

If you are looking for a Valentine’s Day gift for your girlfriend/ spouse an iPhone can be great choice. The Apple iPhone 15 can be purchased for less than Rs 40,000 if you are shopping on Flipkart. The device gets more than Rs 20,000 price cut if proper offers are applied on the e-commerce platform. There are also a bunch of bank offers on the device.

The Apple iPhone 15 (128GB) variant has a current price of Rs 66,999 against the listed price of Rs 79,900. This means that the device gets 16 percent off. Similarly, there is an exchange offer on the device and users can get an exchange value of Rs 24,200. There are multiple banks offers on the device. If you are a HDFC user, you can get a bank discount of Rs 2000. This makes the effective price of the iPhone 15 Rs 39,799.

We tried to exchange an old Moto G82 5G device and got an exchange value of Rs 8300. The exchange value of a device varies according to the physical condition of the device.

iPhone 15 specifications

Apple iPhone 15 has received a significant upgrade from its predecessor with tons of new features. Even with the new features, the iPhone 15 has the same price as its predecessor iPhone 14. The vanilla variant of the 15 series is made in India.

The Apple iPhone 15 features slightly curved edges and feels lighter than its predecessor. The Apple iPhone 15 gets slim bezels as well as Dynamic Island. Highlight of the iPhone 15 is that it offers USB-C port rather than the traditional lighting charging port.

At the rear the device is equipped with a new 48MP primary camera, USB-C port, new chipset, Dynamic Island and more. The display size remains the same at 6.1 inches and the brightness is 2000 nits.