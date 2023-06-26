These smartphone are eligible to get iOS 17 update

Apple announced its new operating software ‘iOS 17’ at it’s World Wide Developers Conference (WWDC), which was held on June 5 this year. The iOS 17 has brought some significant updates and good features including the new Journal app, look up, more accurate autocorrect along with a new display mode for your nightstand, and much more.

The new operating system has brought improved system performance, enhanced privacy features, expanded customization options, and refined user interfaces. However, you can only get the iOS 17 update if your iPhone is compatible with the latest OS. The iPhone 13 series, iPhone 12 series, iPhone SE (2020), iPhone 11 series, and iPhone XR will be compatible with the new iOS 17 update.

So, let’s check out list of iPhones eligible for the iOS 17 update.

iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro/14 Pro Max

The iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Plus will be getting the iOS 17 update. Being the latest models, these devices are most likely to make the most out of the latest iOS release. The iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max with Dynamic Island and more powerful processors are likely to get several new features post the iOS 17 update.

iPhone 13, 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, and 13 Pro Max

The iPhone 13 series, which has four models -iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max, is eligible to get the iOS 17 update. The iPhone 13 series phones will get all the new features.

iPhone 12, 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro, and 12 Pro Max

The four models of the iPhone 12 series iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max, will be eligible for iOS 17. These almost three-year-old devices are likely to get most features from the latest software release. These devices come with powerful A14 Bionic chips and OLED displays. The addition of iOS 17 will further optimise their performance and introduce new features.

iPhone 11, 11 Pro, 11 Pro Max

All three models of the iPhone 11 series- iPhone 11, 11 Pro, and 11 Pro Mac, are likely to be eligible for the iOS 17 update. These devices might not support all the new features of the iOS 17 update due to hardware limitations. These devices already offer an excellent user experience, and the new update will bring additional features to them.

iPhone XR

The iPhone XR is expected to be eligible for getting the iOS 17 update. However, they may not get all the features of the latest iPhone OS due to hardware limitations. The device with it’s vibrant Liquid Retina display, is popular among users.

iPhone SE (2022)

The Apple iPhone SE (2022) with A15 Bionic processor will be the only iPhone with Touch ID to support the iOS 17 update. This compact device features a A13 Bionic chip, and iOS 17 will bring improvements to enhance its performance.

While Apple typically provides software support for older iPhones, it is important to note that some devices may not be eligible for iOS 17 due to hardware limitations. Apple will likely release the list of eligible device for iOS 17 as the roll out date gets near.