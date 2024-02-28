Tecno unveils Camon 30 series with 50MP rear camera; Check details about the devices

The Tecno Camon 30 series has been unveiled and there are three smartphones on offer- a Pro 5G model, 5G model and 4G model. All three devices are offered with 50MP rear camera with some additional features.

We have mentioned details about the three smartphones below.

Tecno Camon 30 Pro 5G

The device offers 6.78” display with 144Hz refresh rate and a resolution of 1080 x 2436 pixels. Tecno Camon 30 Pro 5G is powered by a Dimensity 8200 Ultra processor. When it comes to the camera we get 50MP main camera with a 1/1.56” sensor with OIS. Other cameras include 50MP ultra-wide and 2MP depth sensor. The selfie camera is a 50MP selfie camera.

On the other hand, the device gets a 5000mAh battery, 70W fast charging, IR blaster, stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos.

Tecno Camon 30 5G

Tecno Camon 30 5G offers 6.78” display with 144Hz refresh rate with FHD+ AMOLED panel. Tecno Camon 30 5G gets a Dimensity 7020 processor. When it comes to the camera we get a 50MP main camera with a 1/1.57” sensor with 50MP selfie camera. We do miss ultra-wide lens on the device and rather get low-resolution secondary cameras.

Tecno Camon 30

Tecno Camon 30 is the 4G model of the Tecno Camon 30 5G. The device offers Helio G99 chipset, 6.78” FHD+ AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. The camera setup is same as that of the 5G variant. While the rear camera of the device sports a 50MP OIS camera, the selfie camera of the device includes 50MP AF with flash. We get 5000mAh battery, 70W fast charging, IR blaster, stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos.

The device offers NFC unlike the other variants of the series.