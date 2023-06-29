Tecno Pova 5 smartphone announced; offers Helio G99 SoC, 6000mAh battery and much more

Smartphone manufacturer Tecno has announced Tecno Pova 5 smartphone. The key specifications of the smartphone include MediaTek Helio G99 Processor, 6000mAh mega battery, 256GB ROM, 8GB RAM, and much more. The smartphone comes with a futuristic design which the company calls Turbo Mecha. The device will also be offered in a limited Free Fire Special Edition reported GSMArena

Tecno Pova 5 gets a 6.78-inch IPS LCD display that offers a refresh rate of 120Hz and a touch sampling rate of 240Hz. The device gets a massive battery of 6000mAh and charging support of 45W. The device can be charged up to 50 percent in just 21 minutes and full charged in 60 minutes. Pova 5 can also reverse charge other devices up to 10W.

At the core of the device is MediaTek Helio G99 which gets 8GB of RAM. In terms of storage, the device gets up to 256GB storage. However, the device gets 8GB extended RAM that ensures better processing of Apps.

In terms of camera specifications, the Tecno Pova 5 offers 50MP at the rear along with a depth sensor. However, on the front, the smartphone is offered with 8MP camera that is housed in a punch-hole display. The device also gets dual speakers with DTS Sound.

The Tecno Pova 5 will be launched in three attractive colours and that includes Hurricane Blue, Amber Gold, and Mecha Black. It will be launched in multiple markets including Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and Latin America.

On the other hand, the Tecno Pova Neo 3 which will also be launching soon offers MediaTek Helio G85 processor. It will be paired with 4GB or 8GB of RAM and 128GB storage. It offers 7000mAh battery and a display of 6.82 inches. When it comes to camera, the device offers 16MP main camera and 8MP selfie camera.