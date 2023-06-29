Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra gets massive discount on Amazon, Check the offer here

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is the current flagship device offered by the company in India as well as the globe. However, when it comes to price, it is quite on the expensive side and costs more than Rs 1 lakh in India. Recently, the flagship Android device from Samsung gets a discount and is bit affordable. If a user plays with the offers on the platform he will be able to get the device for less than Rs 1 lakh.

On Amazon, users get bank offers along with exchange benefit. The base price of the device is Rs 1,49,999. However, Amazon offers the device at Rs 1,24,999 which include a price cut of 17 percent. Users also get bank offers from HDFC bank, Axis bank and Citi bank. HDFC bank users can get a flat discount of Rs 8000 on Credit Card transactions in a minimum purchase value of Rs 50000.

On the other hand, users get up to Rs 40,000 off if they are opt to exchange their device on the platform. The amount of discount depends on the condition of the smartphone that a user is using. We tried to exchange our old realme 6 pro and got a discount of Rs 15,650.

Key Specs of Galaxy S23 Ultra

The Galaxy S23 Ultra offers a 6.8-inch AMOLED display (3088 x 1440) along with an LTPO screen. The dimensions of the Galaxy S23 Ultra are 78.1mm x 163.4mm x 8.9mm while the weight is 233g. When it comes to camera the Galaxy S23 Ultra gets a 200MP ISOCELL HP2 sensor along with three other cameras. The other cameras include 12MP ultra-wide camera along with 10MP telephoto lenses. In terms of battery, the smartphone gets a 5,000mAh battery.

NB: We have taken 12GB + 256GB variant into consideration. The discount on a smartphone varies from time to time.