Tecno Camon 20 series launched in India, prices start at Rs 14,999, Check Specs and Price

Tecno has launched the Camon 20 series in India today. Tecno offers three models under this series and it includes Camon 20, Camon 20 Pro 5G and Camon 20 Premiere. All three variants will be available for sale on Amazon and the prices of the series start from Rs 14,999.

While the Tecno Camon 20 and Tecno Camon 20 Pro 5G offer similar specifications, they differ from each other on the basis of processor and camera. The most premium device of the series is the Tecno Camon 20 Premiere.

We have mentioned the specs and prices of the devices below.

Tecno Camon 20

It offers 6.67 inches AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080 x 2040 pixels. Users get Mediatek Helio G85 octa-core chipset along with Mali-G52 on the device. Users get the device in a single 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant.

When it comes to cameras, users get a dual camera setup which includes a 64MP primary camera and 2 MP depth cameras. The front camera is a 32MP sensor and can record video in 1080p@30fps. It will be available for sale from May 29 on Amazon and cost just Rs 14,999. This variant is available in Predawn Black, Serenity Blue, and Glacier Glow colour options.

Tecno Camon 20 Pro 5G

While the display of the Camon 20 Pro is the same as the Camon 20, users get a different chipset and camera configuration. The Processor of the smartphone is Mediatek Helio 8050 and it is coupled with a Mali-G77 GPU. Users get 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage on the device. They cost Rs 19,999 and Rs 21,999 respectively.

When it comes to the camera, users get a dual camera setup which includes a 64MP primary camera, a 2 MP depth camera and a 2 MP macro camera. The sale of the device will start from 2nd week of June on Amazon. The two colors available for this smartphone are Dark Welkin and Serenity Blue.

Tecno Camon 20 Premier

The price of the top device in the series has not been revealed yet. The company is expected to announce the prices soon and it will be available towards the end of June 2023.

Speaking of the specs, the smartphone offers the same processor and display as the Tecno Camon 20 Pro 5G. Speaking about the camera, the device will offer a 108MP primary camera at the rear. On the other hand the selfie camera is 32MP sensor.

All the three devices are offered with 5000mAh battery.

