Sony Summer Sale: Sony PS5 gets cheaper by up to Rs 13,000 in India; Check offer details

Sony is offering a massive discount on the PlayStation 5, which still continues to be in demand even after three years of its launch. The console, which has faced supply shortages for more than a year, can also now be bought on Blinkit.

Now, the gaming console can be bought at a massive discount on Amazon, Flipkart and other retail stores. According to the company, some models of the PlayStation 5 will be available for purchase with discounts of up to Rs 13,000 for a limited time. under the “Summer Promo” offer. With the discount, the device can be bought at a cheaper price.

Sony PS5 discount

PlayStation 5 is available in two version- PlayStation 5 disc edition and PS5 disc edition. Currently, the PS5 disc edition has a price tag of Rs 54,990 in India while the digital edition costs Rs 44,990. With the discount, the price of the disc edition will drop to Rs 41,990 while the PS5 digital edition could cost Rs 31,990.

Customers can buy the PS5 at the discounted price on Amazon, Blinkit, Croma, Flipkart, Reliance, Sony Center, Vijay Sales and other participating retailers. The offer is valid for a limited time period from April 10 till April 30. But, note that the PS5 could go out of stock before the time period ends.

Note that the recently launched PS5 Slim won’t be getting a discount and the offer is valid only for the OG PS5.

Talking about the PS5 Slim, it comes in both disc and disc-less variants and boasts a 30 percent reduction in size and is 25 percent lighter than its standard counterpart. With 1TB of built-in storage, expandable options are available through external SSDs.

The new console also comes with subtle, but noticeable design changes. For instance, instead of two panels, there are now four cover panels in total (two on each side). Both sides have slits on them that give a different look to the console. The top of the PS5 comes with a glossy look while the bottom retains the matte finish of the first-gen PS5.

Another change is that Sony has added a bulge at the side which houses the disc drive. And this disc drive can be removed and replaced. There is also a digital version that doesn’t include this disk drive at all.

Apart from this, the front side of the PS5 Slim has two USB Type-C ports instead of the usual USB Type-A and USB Type-C ports.