Tired of watching IPL on small screens? Here are some affordable LED TVs under Rs 20000

The 2024 edition of IPL (Indian Premier League) is currently underway and cricket lovers across the globe are glued to their TVs. In India, IPL is nothing short of a digital festive. While very few fans can make it to the stadiums to cheer for their favourite team, most of the fans prefer to sit in front of their TVs or laptops. Even though IPL can be streamed on smartphones or laptops, the actual happiness of watching IPL is on a larger screen.

If you are someone who is planning to watch IPL on a bigger screen and planning for an upgrade, we have a list of LED TVs that can fit into your budget. We have handpicked some LED TVs within Rs 20,000. Some of them are available with EMIs as well as exchange offers.

LG 80 cm (32 inch) HD Ready LED Smart WebOS TV 2023 Edition

The LG 80 cm (32 inch) HD Ready LED Smart WebOS TV 2023 Edition is something that you can opt for if you are under a budget of Rs 20,000. The smart TV is offered at a special price of Rs 16,990 after a discount of 15 percent on Flipkart. There are some amazing offers available on the smart TV on the platform. Buyers can get 5% Cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Card. If you are HDFC credit card user, flat Rs 1,250 off on EMI Txns on 6 and 9 months is available. Similarly, flat Rs 1,500 off on EMI Txns on 12 months is available. No cost EMI on the smart TV is starting from Rs 1,888/month.

The highlights of the TV include Netflix|Prime Video|Disney+Hotstar|Youtube support, WebOS, 1366 x 768 Pixels, 16 W sound output and refresh rate of 60Hz.

MOTOROLA EnvisionX 109 cm (43 inch) Full HD LED Smart Google TV

MOTOROLA EnvisionX 109 cm (43 inch) Full HD LED Smart Google TV is offered at a special price of Rs 18,999 after a discount of 48 percent on Flipkart. There are some amazing offers available on the smart TV on the platform. Buyers can get 5% Cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Card. If you are HDFC credit card user, flat Rs 1,250 off on EMI Txns on 6 and 9 months is available. Similarly, flat Rs 1,500 off on EMI Txns on 12 months is available. No cost EMI on the smart TV is starting from Rs 6333/month.

The highlights of the TV include Netflix|Prime Video|Disney+Hotstar|Youtube support, Google TV, 1920 x 1080 Pixels, 20 W sound output and refresh rate of 60Hz.

Thomson World Cup 108 cm (43 inch) Full HD LED Smart TV 2023 Edition

Thomson World Cup 108 cm (43 inch) Full HD LED Smart Linux TV 2023 Edition is available at a special price of Rs 15,999 after a discount of 30 percent on Flipkart. Buyers can get 5% Cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Card. If you are HDFC credit card user, flat Rs 1,250 off on EMI Txns on 6 and 9 months is available. Similarly, flat Rs 1,500 off on EMI Txns on 12 months is available. EMI on the smart TV is starts from Rs 563/month.

The highlights of the TV include Prime Video|Youtube support, Linux, 1920 x 1080 Pixels, 40 W sound output and refresh rate of 60Hz.

Acer Advanced I Series 102 cm (40 inch) Full HD LED Smart Google TV

Acer Advanced I Series 102 cm (40 inch) Full HD LED Smart Google TV 2023 offers features like Netflix|Prime Video|Disney+Hotstar|Youtube support, Google TV, 1920 x 1080 Pixels, 30 W sound output and refresh rate of 60Hz.

The smart TV gets a special price of Rs 17,999 after a discount of 40 percent on Flipkart. Buyers can get 5% Cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Card. If you are HDFC credit card user, flat Rs 1,250 off on EMI Txns on 6 and 9 months is available. Similarly, flat Rs 1,500 off on EMI Txns on 12 months is available. EMI on the smart TV is starts from Rs 633/month.

KODAK 108 cm (43 inch) Full HD LED Smart Android TV 2023 Edition

The KODAK 108 cm (43 inch) Full HD LED Smart Android TV 2023 Edition has a special price of Rs 17,499 after a discount of 41 percent on Flipkart. There are some amazing offers available on the smart TV on the platform. Buyers can get 5% Cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Card. If you are HDFC credit card user, flat Rs 1,250 off on EMI Txns on 6 and 9 months is available. Similarly, flat Rs 1,500 off on EMI Txns on 12 months is available. EMI on the smart TV is starting from Rs 616/month.

The highlights of the TV include Netflix|Prime Video|Disney+Hotstar|Youtube support, Android (Google Assistant & Chromecast in-built), 1080 x 1920 Pixels, 30W sound output and refresh rate of 60Hz.

Infinix X3IN 109 cm (43 inch) Full HD LED Smart Android TV 2023 Edition

The Infinix X3IN 109 cm (43 inch) Full HD LED Smart Android TV 2023 Edition has a special price of Rs 16,999 after a discount of 37 percent on Flipkart. There are some amazing offers available on the smart TV on the platform. Buyers can get 5% Cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Card. If you are HDFC credit card user, flat Rs 1,250 off on EMI Txns on 6 and 9 months is available. Similarly, flat Rs 1,500 off on EMI Txns on 12 months is available. EMI on the smart TV is starting from Rs 598/month.

The highlights of the TV include Netflix|Prime Video|Disney+Hotstar|Youtube support, Android (Google Assistant & Chromecast in-built), 1080 x 1920 Pixels, 30W sound output and refresh rate of 60Hz.

SAMSUNG 80 cm (32 Inch) HD Ready LED Smart Tizen TV

The SAMSUNG 80 cm (32 Inch) HD Ready LED Smart Tizen TV is priced at Rs 19,999 on Flipkart. The smart TV is 2022 model and there are few units of the TV left. There are some amazing offers available on the smart TV on the platform. Buyers can get 5% Cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Card. If you are HDFC credit card user, flat Rs 1,250 off on EMI Txns on 6 and 9 months is available. Similarly, flat Rs 1,500 off on EMI Txns on 12 months is available. EMI on the smart TV is starting from Rs 704/month.

The highlights of the TV include Netflix|Prime Video|Disney+Hotstar|Youtube support, Android (Google Assistant & Chromecast in-built), 1366 x 768 Pixels, 20W sound output and refresh rate of 50Hz.

