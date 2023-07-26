Samsung launches new Galaxy Tab S9 series with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC

Samsung has launched its latest tablet series i.e Galaxy Tab S9 series in its Unpacked event in Seoul. The Galaxy Tab S9 series include — Tab S9, Tab S9+, and Tab S9 Ultra. with Dynamic AMOLED 2x display.

All the devices offer the Dynamic AMOLED 2x display.

The Tab S9 series comes in two colours — Beige & Graphite and in three sizes — 14.6-inch on Tab S9 Ultra, 12.4-inch on Tab S9+, and 11-inch on Tab S9.

Moreover, the series comes powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for fast performance, plus it comes with IP68-rated S Pen that helps users bring their ideas to life.

To match its premium software experiences, the Galaxy Tab S9 series hardware features iconic Galaxy design characteristics from the flagship Galaxy S series smartphones, such as the same striking camera layout.

The tablets come protected and supported by four generations of One UI and Android OS upgrades and by five years of security updates.

Key Specs of Tab S9 series

Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra

The device gets a 14.6-inch display with a 1,848 x 2,960px resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. Camera setup includes 13MP main sensor with autofocus at the rear. On the other hand, the front camera module gets 12MP ultrawide lens. Battery capacity on the device is 11,200 mAH with 45W fast charging. Configuration includes 12GB or 16GB RAM and 256/512GB or 1TB storage.

Galaxy Tab S9+

The tablet offers a 12.6-inch display with rear camera setup of 13MP+8 MP and front setup of 12MP+ 12MP. Battery capacity on the device is 10,900 mAH with 45W fast charging. Configuration includes 12GB RAM and 256/512GB storage.

Galaxy Tab S9

The youngest sibling gets a 11-inch display with 120Hz refresh rate, 12MP front camera, 13MP rear camera and 8400mAh battery. Configuration includes 8GB or 12GB RAM and 128/256GB storage.

(With IANS imputs)