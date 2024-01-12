Samsung India launches BP, ECG tracking features on Galaxy Watch6 series

New Delhi: Samsung on Friday launched blood pressure (BP) and electrocardiogram (ECG) tracking features for the Galaxy Watch6 series for the first time in India through an OTA (over-the-air) rollout.

With the Samsung Health Monitor BP and ECG tracking, users can monitor their health, support their fitness regimes and enable regular health checkups.

Users can download the Samsung Health Monitor App, available on the Galaxy Store, and follow simple instructions to measure their BP and ECG.

Both features will also be made available on the Galaxy Watch4 and Watch5 series, the company said.

“The BP and ECG tracking features via Samsung Health Monitor App have received regulatory clearances and certifications from India’s Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation,” Samsung said.

The Galaxy Watch6 series is designed to help users build healthier habits every day and through the night.

The Galaxy Watch6 series packs health offerings and powerful performance in a refined and sleek design, boasting a slimmer bezel, a larger and more vibrant display and a more interactive user interface.

Both Galaxy Watch6 and Galaxy Watch6 Classic models also allow users to access a greater selection of versatile watch faces as well as new trendy strap options that empower them to meet their fitness goals.

The new Galaxy Watch6 series provides personalised health guidance, purposeful design upgrades and an enhanced mobile experience for a more informed and healthier self.

The Galaxy Watch6 series also comes with the ‘Tap & Pay’ feature, enabling consumers to make payments on the go right from their wrist.