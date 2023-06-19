Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 may come in 3 online-exclusive colours

Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Z Fold 5 smartphones' colours leaked ahead of the launch scheduled for next month.

Technology
By IANS 0
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4
photo: IANS

San Francisco: Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Z Fold 5 smartphones’ colours leaked ahead of the launch scheduled for next month, which revealed that Z Fold 5 will come in three online-exclusive colours.

The company will likely bring some online-exclusive colours for its next-generation foldable devices, reports SamMobile.

According to tipster Buliga David Cristian, the Z Fold 5 will be available in three colours — Cream, Diamond and Phantom Black — and three online-exclusive colours — Blue, Coral and Platinum.

The Z Flip 5 is expected to come in eight colours– Blue, Cream, Coral, Diamond, Graphite, Misty Green, Platinum and Yellow. And, the Blue, Platinum and Yellow versions will likely be online-exclusive.

Moreover, the tech giant is expected to bring a Bespoke version of the Galaxy Z Flip 5.

The tipster further mentioned that the Galaxy Watch 6 will be available in three colours — Cream, Diamond and Graphite — while the Watch 6 Classic will come in two colours — Black and Platinum (or Silver).

Also, the upcoming Galaxy Tab S9 is expected to come in two colours — Cream and Graphite.

Earlier this month, the company had announced that it will unveil its next-generation foldable devices at the Galaxy Unpacked event in late July in Seoul.

Also Read: Official Promotional Images By Samsung Show Galaxy Z Flip 5, Galaxy Z Fold5 For The First Time

You might also like
Technology

WhatsApp rolling out screen-sharing feature for video calls on iOS beta

Technology

Running out of daily data! Check these 3GB daily data prepaid plans by Airtel

Technology

Get Google Pixel 7a at less than Rs 10000 on Flipkart, Check the offer here

Technology

Man sues Facebook for loosing account access, receives Rs 41 lakh compensation

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Follow Us @kalingatv24x7

buy ivermectin buy ivermectin for humans