Official promotional images by Samsung show Galaxy Z Flip 5, Galaxy Z Fold5 for the first time

Samsung has finally teased the official pictures of the Galaxy Z Flip 5, Galaxy Z Fold5 for the first time. The images of the Galaxy Z Flip 5, Galaxy Z Fold5 have been leaked multiple times. However, it is the first time that the company has leaked the images of the devices as a part of an official campaign. The specifications of the device have been teased multiple times through leaks.

Samsung will announce the Galaxy Z Flip 5, Galaxy Z Fold5 at a special event in Seoul towards the end of June 2023 (possibly July 26).

The leaked image of the Galaxy Z Flip 5 shows the cover screen which is expected to be 3.4 inches (720 x 748) px resolution with 60Hz. There are dual 12MP cameras on the device. The device will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor that will be coupled with 8GB of RAM. The storage on the device will be 128/ 256GB. The main screen will be 6.7-inches with FHD+ resolution. The refresh rate of the screen is 120Hz. Battery offered on the device is 3700mAH and fast charging support is 25W.

The Galaxy Z Fold 5 is quite similar to its predecessor – Z Fold 4 as it features lots of similar features with it. The camera setup, button positions and speakers appear the same.

It is expected to offer a 7.6-inch 120HZ AMOLED display which is brighter than the previous model. On the other hand, the outer panel of the smartphone is 6.2 inches and offers a 120Hz refresh rate. The device offers a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC and gets 12GB RAM. On the other hand, there are multiple options when it comes to the storage of the device. Users will get 256/512/1 TB UFS 4.0 storage. A triple rear camera setup is offered in the Galaxy Z Fold 5. The camera setup offers a 50MP primary camera, along with 12MP and 10MP cameras.