Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, Galaxy Buds 2 price and colour options surface online ahead of launch

Samsung is reportedly planning to launch Galaxy Watch 4, Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, and Galaxy Buds 2 at a Galaxy Unpacked event in August. Now the price details and colour options of these devices have been leaked online.

The Galaxy Watch 4 is expected to come in 40mm and 44mm sizes, while the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic is likely to debut with 42mm and 46mm options.

The leak has been made by MySmartPrice.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, Galaxy Buds 2 price, colour options

As per reports of MySmartPrice, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 is expected to be priced between EUR 350–370 (around Rs 30,900–32,700) for the 40mm size option and EUR 380–400 (around Rs 33,600–35,400) for the 44mm option.

The smartwatch is expected to be available in four colour options — Black, Silver, Green, and Gold.

On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic is leaked to be priced between EUR 470–500 (around Rs 41,600–44,200) for the 42mm size variant. The smartwatch is also likely to have a 46mm model that is said to be priced around EUR 500–530 (Rs 44,200–46,900).

The smartwatch is also speculated to have a 44mm model, but the pricing of that option is yet to be revealed.

Samsung is tipped to launch the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic in Black, Silver, and Grey colour options.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 may be available with a price tag between EUR 180–200 (around Rs 15,900–Rs 17,700). A recent report indicated that the Galaxy Buds 2 may be available with a price tag similar to that of the Galaxy Buds Live.

The earbuds may be available in four colour options such as Black, Green, Violet, and White.

Samsung is speculated to debut the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 as its next-generation foldable phones alongside the Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic smartwatches and the Galaxy Buds 2 earbuds at a virtual Galaxy Unpacked event.