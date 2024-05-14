Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik to hold roadshow in Bhubaneswar on May 16

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister and Biju Janata Dal (BJD) president Naveen Patnaik will hold roadshow in Bhubaneswar on May 16 and seek votes for party candidates for the upcoming election.

As decided, the BJD supremo’s roadshow will begin from Ganga Nagar Chhaka and pass through the LIC Office, Gopabandhu Chakka, DAV Chakka, Nuasahi, Behera Sahi, Nicco Park Chhaka and Baya Baba Matha Chakka and conclude at the Ruapli Chhaka on Janpath Road.

Expecting that lakhs of people including BJD leaders and party workers along with some VIPs would take part in the roadshow, the Commissionerate Police has made elaborate security arrangements for the smooth and peaceful roadshow of Patnaik, informed Bhubaneswar DCP Prateek Singh.

As the roadshow is slated to be held under the jurisdiction of Nayapali and Saheed Nagar Police stations, senior police officers will be engaged at different places and security personnel will be stationed at high-rise buildings to provide security during the roadshow, the DCP added.

Prateek Singh further said that barricades will be erected along both sides of the road at some important locations through which the Chief Minister’s roadshow would pass through.