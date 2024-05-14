Monsoon to reach Andaman And Nicobar Islands by May 19: IMD

New Delhi: The Southwest Monsoon has advanced and is likely to hit parts of Andaman and Nicobar Islands and the Andaman Sea on May 19, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) announced.

Therefore the monsoon normally advances around June 1 to Kerala and further heads northwards, usually in surges, and covers the entire country by around July 15, thie is the usual trend. But this year it so appears that the monsoon shall arrive earlier than expected.

It is now hoped that monsoon shall arrive in Kerala shores on May 27, as announced by the IMD last week, earlier than the usual date of June 1. However, the IMD maintains that past data suggests that there is no direct association of the date of monsoon advance over Andaman Sea either with the date of monsoon onset over Kerala or with the seasonal monsoon rainfall over the country.

The IMD forecast said that, in view of strengthening of southwesterlies in the lower tropospheric levels, there would be fairly widespread to widespread rainfall activity and persistent cloudiness over the area.