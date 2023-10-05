Samsung Galaxy S23 FE launched in India: Check price specifications

Samsung just launched the Galaxy S23 FE (Fan Edition) under the S series in India. The Samsung smartphone comes with 6.4-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-O Flat Display with 120Hz refresh rate, is powered by Exynos 2200 SoC in India. runs Android 13 out of the box. The phone comes with a 50-megapixel primary sensor with OIS and a 10-megapixel front-facing camera.

Let’s check the price, availability, and specifications of the device here.

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE specifications

The Dual SIM Samsung Galaxy S23 FE has an aluminum frame and features a 6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) FHD+ Infinity-O Dynamic AMOLED Display with 60 to 120Hz refresh rate. The screen also has Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The device boots Android 13 with One UI 5.1.

It is powered by a 2.8GHz Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 2200 4nm processor with Samsung Xclipse 920 GPU. It packs up to 8GB RAM and 128GB/256GB storage.

For photography, the handset is equipped with a triple camera unit at the back that includes a 50MP camera with f/1.8 aperture with OIS, a 12MP 123˚ Ultra Wide sensor with f/2.2 aperture, 8-megapixel Telephoto lens with OIS for 3X optical Zoom with f/2.4 aperture. For selfies, the device gets a 10MP front camera with f/24 aperture.

The device packs a 4500mAh (typical) battery with support for 25W wired fast charging, wireless charging, and wireless power share.

The device is IP68 rated for water resistance. The other features of the device include USB Type-C audio, Stereo speakers, Dolby Atmos, 5G SA/NSA, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6E 802.11ax (2.4/5GHz), Bluetooth 5.3, GPS + GLONASS, USB 3.1, NFC.

In dimensions, the device measures 158.0×76.5×8.2mm and weighs 209g. The smartphone also has an in-display optical fingerprint scanner.

Pricing and availability

The Galaxy S23 FE costs Rs 59999 for the 8GB RAM with 128GB storage version and the 8GB RAM with 256GB of storage version is priced at Rs 64999. That means it costs Rs 5000 more than the Galaxy S21 FE which has a starting price of Rs 54,999.

The phone will be available in three colour options- Mint, Graphite & Purple. It will go on sale via Amazon.in, Samsung.com, leading online portals and select retail stores from today, October 5th. The early deliveries will start from October 7th.

As a part of launch offers, Samsung is offering get Rs 10,000 worth of benefits including Bank Cashback and Upgrade Bonus. With this, the effective starting price of the phone will be down to Rs 49999. Buyers can also avail up to 24 months No Cost EMI.

