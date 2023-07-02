Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Snapdragon 888 processor variant specs, price leaked

Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy S21 FE with Snapdragon 888 processor very soon in India. According to the latest leak from multiple sources, we get to know the price and specs of the upcoming smartphone. The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE with Exynos 2100 processor was launched in India in January 2022.

According to the leaks by 91mobiles and tipster Abhishek Yadav, we get to know about the price and specs of the Galaxy S21 FE. Tipster Abhishek Yadav had teased that the Galaxy S21 FE 5G will be powered by Snapdragon 888 and will have a base memory variant of 256GB. The device will also be available in new Navy Blue Colour. It is important to mention that the Snapdragon 888 is an old processor that was announced in 2020.

On the other hand, 91mobiles revealed the price of Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Snapdragon 888 variant. The base variant i.e. 8GB + 256GB of the Galaxy S21 FE is offered with price tag of Rs 49,999. This means that there will be another variant of the smartphone. We can expect some offers from Samsung as it launches the smartphone in India.

Apart from the processor, the smartphone is expected to offer the same features as the Exynos edition.

It will offer 16.26 cm (6.4 inch) Full HD+ Dynamic AMOLED display. In terms of camera setup, there are three cameras on the rear of the device. It includes 12MP primary camera, 12MP ultrawide camera and 8MP telephoto camera. A 32MP front camera is present in the punch hole of the display. The device supports UHD 4K video recording too. A powerful 4500 mAh Lithium-ion Battery powers the device. In terms of OS, we might expect Android 13 out of the box.

Other important specs of the Galaxy S21 FE 5G include water resistance, supports wireless charging, fast charging etc.