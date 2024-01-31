Samsung Galaxy Fit3 complete specifications out; To offer up to 13-day backup

Samsung has teased its upcoming fitness band- Samsung Galaxy Fit3 and we now know what to expect from it. The Samsung Galaxy Fit3 was listed on the website of UAE branch of the company. The device brings a lot of updates as compared to the Galaxy Fit2 that came in 2020. Some important specifications of the device include larger display and more battery capacity.

Samsung Galaxy Fit3

The Samsung Galaxy Fit3 will offer a 1.6-inch AMOLED display that offers a 256 x 402 px resolution. The band will offer 100+ watch faces and users also get an option to create their own photo from gallery. A simple tile-based interface handles the software side.

Samsung will allow activity tracking over 100 modes and users can choose from sleep, stress as well as heart rate tracking. The device also offers fall detection sensor. Even though the Galaxy Fit3 does not support voice calls, it handles incoming notifications and media controls. The company has already confirmed that it wont feature NFC connectivity or third-party apps. The battery life is claimed to be up to 13 days on regular use. Users can get 65 percent in just 30 minutes. A magnetic two-pin charger is used for charging it.

When it comes to colors, users can choose from three colours-black, white and pink. The watch is IP68 rated and weighs 18.5 grams. We expect Samsung to reveal the price and availability of Galaxy Fit3 in the upcoming days.

Also Read: Samsung Galaxy S24 Might Offer Car Crash Detection Feature Very Soon