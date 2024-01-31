Samsung Galaxy S24 might offer car crash detection feature very soon

Samsung Galaxy S24 series is one of the premium Android series that is offered in the market today. The Galaxy S24 does offer a bunch of features on its devices but there is a feature that is dormant on the smartphone- crash detection. Yes, you read it right! Your Samsung Galaxy S24 smartphone can detect a car crash and its sensor is buried inside the OneUI 6.1.

According to a recent discovery by Developer Mishaal Rahman of Android Police we know that the a system code for the “Car Crash Detect Wakeup” is present inside the hidden system app called MoccaMobile. The discovery is quite surprising as the Galaxy S24 Ultra does not offer a car crash detection feature now. Not only the feature was spotted on the S24 Ultra, it was also spotted on the Galaxy Z Fold 5.

The crash detection feature is already present on the Google Pixel devices since Pixel 4. Speaking about Apple, the iPhone 14 started offering the feature. According to Rahman, the new feature of the Galaxy S24 Ultra relies on a composite sensor, that uses data from multiple sensors. Data from physical sensors like gyroscope and accelerometer are fused via the Android Sensor Hub.

It is yet unknown, when Samsung will be launching the features on the devices. Given the fact that Samsung S24 series is preferred by multiple people, this crash detection feature will be saving multiple lives.

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra costs between Rs 1,29,999 and Rs 1,59,999 in India. On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 costs between Rs 1,54,999 and Rs 1,84,999 in India.

