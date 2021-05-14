As the entire country battles the 2nd wave of Covid-19, Reliance Jio has offered its Jio Phone users with 300 minutes of free outgoing calls for the period of the pandemic. Jio has partnered with the Reliance foundation for this purpose.

According to this initiative, the Jio Phone users will get daily 10 minutes for the entire month (300 minutes in total) for the period of pandemic.

In addition to the above plan, the JioPhone users will get an additional benefit. If the users recharge a plan, they get an additional plan worth the same value.

For example, if a user recharges with a Rs 75 plan, he/she will get an additional Rs 75 plan. However, the offer does not extend on Jio annual plan or Jio Phone bundled plans.

Even though Reliance Jio has not revealed about the validity of the above mentioned offers, we expect that the offers will be available for a couple of months. The initiative by Jio is expected to bring smile on the faces of lots of users in the country.