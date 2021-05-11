Chinese smartphone manufacturer Xiaomi has scheduled to launch the Redmi Note 10S in India on May 13. Now the specifications of the devices have been tipped ahead of its launch via a Google Supported Devices list and Google Play Console listing.

Xiaomi has announced that the Redmi Note 10S will be unveiled through a virtual event. The Redmi Note 10S will be the latest addition to the Redmi Note 10 series which includes smartphones like Redmi Note 10, Redmi Note 10 Pro and Redmi Note 10 Pro Max.

The Redmi Note 10S was debuted in the global market earlier this year and is set to arrive in the Indian market this week alongside a Redmi Watch.

The Google Supported Devices list and the Google Play Console listing of Redmi Note 10S were first spotted by MySmartPrice. The phone was seen with the model number M2101K7BI.

The Google Play Console listing suggested that the phone will come with 6GB of RAM, Android 11 OS, and be powered by a MediaTek Helio G95 SoC.

Xiaomi will be hosting a ‘special #LaunchFromHome event’ for the debut of Redmi Note 10S on May 13 at 12pm (noon). The launch event will be live streamed on YouTube and other social media platforms.

Redmi Note 10S is expected to come in three storage variants such as 6GB RAM + 64GB storage, 6GB RAM + 128GB storage, and 8GB RAM + 128GB storage. It has been teased to come in Blue, Dark Grey, and White colour options. It will be available for purchase on Amazon India.

Redmi Note 10S specifications (global variant)

The Redmi Note 10S global variant features a 6.43-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a punch-hole in the front display.

The device is powered by a MediaTek Helio G95 SoC, paired with up to 8GB of RAM. Internal storage is listed to be up to 128GB.

The smartphone will sport a quad camera set-up at the back with a primary 64MP primary camera. The other cameras include 8 MP ultra wide camera, 2MP macro lens and 2MP depth sensor. The Redmi Note 10S will have a 13-megapixel selfie sensor at the front.

The phone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. It runs on Android 11 out of the box.

Other connectivity features of the device include USB C port, NFC, 3.5mm audio jack, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth version 5 etc. The device gets a protection of Corning Gorilla Glass 3.