Xiaomi could launch Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G Soon, Tipped to come with Snapdragon 750G SoC

Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G is tipped to be launched soon with a 5G-supporting Qualcomm Snapdragon SoC.

Although the company has not made any official announcement about the phone, an image with Spanish writing has hinting towards its existence has emerged on social media.

Tipster Abhishek Yadav shared an image of Xiaomi that shows the presence of a 5G Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset.

The tipster said that the image could be of Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G and assumed that the phone could use the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G SoC. The Spanish language in the image suggested that the new phone could debut in Spain first.

Apart from the Qualcomm Snapdragon SoC, Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G is expected to come with 120Hz AMOLED display that was used in its 4G variant that debuted in India in March.

The tipster also said that the design on the image looks mostly similar to the 4G variant of Redmi Note 10 Pro.

Apart from this, there are many rumours about the Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G model for a while now. The phone was also spotted on multiple certification websites including the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS).

However, Xiaomi has not released any information about the Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G yet.

The 4G model of Redmi Note 10 Pro was launched in March with a starting price of $199 (around Rs 14,700) for the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. While the phone was launched in India at Rs 15,999.

The Redmi Note 10 Pro 4G variant features a 6.67-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and 1,080×2,400 pixels resolution.

It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G SoC and includes up to 8GB RAM as well as up to 128GB of onboard storage.

The phone sports a quad rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary sensor.

Xiaomi has scheduled to debut the Redmi Note 10S in India on May 13 as its latest addition in the Redmi Note 10 series.

(Source: Gadgets 360)