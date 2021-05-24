Realme X7 Max 5G set to launch in India on May 31; Check specifications

Realme has confirmed the launch of its latest smartphone, Realme X7 Max with 5G support in the Indian market on 31st May. This will be the latest edition to the Realme X7 series in the Indian market after the Realme X7 and Realme X7 Pro.

The Realme X7 Max is a rebranded version of the Realme GT Neo launched in China. The phone will be sold exclusively on Flipkart in India.

The phone will be the first MediaTek Dimensity 1200-powered smartphone in India.

The storage variants and color options have leaked online ahead of the official launch of Realme X7 Max in India.

The device is tipped to be available in 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage. The company will offer the device in Mercury Silver, Asteroid Black, and Milky Way colour options.

Realme X7 Max 5G is expected to come with a 6.43-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate support. It will have a punch-hole display and minimal bezels.

The device will run the Android 11 OS out-of-the-box with Realme UI on top.

The Realme X7 Max 5G will be powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC that has one Cortex-A78 core clocked at 3GHz, three Cortex-A78 Super cores clocked at 2.6GHz, and four efficient Arm Cortex-A55 cores clocked at 2GHz.

For photography, the device will feature a triple rear camera setup that houses a 64-megapixel primary shooter along with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. It is expected to have a 16-megapixel selfie snapper at the front.

The company may pack a 4,000mAh battery which support for either 50W or 60W fast charging technology.

The China-based manufacturer is also expected to launch new Realme Smart TVs in 43-inch and 50-inch models, featuring Dolby Vision-enabled 4K display and support for Dolby Atmos audio along with the Realme X7 Max 5G.