Realme is preparing to launch a new smartphone which will be powered by the freshly announced Qualcomm Snapdragon 778 5G SoC. Earliers, the company said that it will soon launch a smartphone codenamed “Quicksilver” powered by the freshly announced Snapdragon 778 5G SoC.

However, at that time, the company did not reveal the launch date and time of the upcoming Realme phone. Now, the Snapdragon 778-powered smartphone is tipped to be unveiled on June 18.

Notable tipster Digital Chat Station has shared that Realme will also unveil a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870-powered device on the 18th of next month.

The tipster doesn’t divulge anything else about these smartphones, but the phone with the Snapdragon 778 chip at the helm they are referring to could be the one with the codename “Quicksilver”.

Though Realme hasn’t made any announcement on the June 18 event but the company has scheduled an event on May 24 where it’s expected to introduce the GT Neo Flash Edition. The GT Neo Flash Edition is said to be a upgraded version of GT Neo with a faster 65W charging support.

Speaking of the GT Neo is currently exclusive to China but it is expected to be launched in India as the Realme X7 Max 5G. The realme GT Neo is powered by the Dimensity 1200 SoC.

The launch date of Realme X7 Max 5G hasn’t been announced yet, but we get more information about the smartphone in the coming days.