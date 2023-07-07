Realme Narzo 60 and Nazro 60 Pro launched in India: Check price, specifications

Realme has announced the launch of the Narzo 60 and Nazro 60 Pro as it’s latest offering in India. The Nazo 60 is the rebranded version of the Realme 11 and the Pro model is nearly identical to the recently launched Realme 11 Pro with the exception of the back design and the 1TB storage option.

Both the device are powered by MediaTek Dimensity chipsets and pack 5,000 mAh batteries. The Narzo series phones boot Relame UI 4.0 based on Android 13. Check the price, specifications of both the smartphones.

Realme Narzo 60 and Nazro 60 Pro specifications

The Realme Narzo 60 comes with a 6.43-inch AMOLED with the same FHD+ resolution, a touch sampling rate of 360Hz, and up to 90Hz refresh rate. The Narzo 60 Pro features a curved 6.7-inch AMOLED with FHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate.

The Narzo 60 and Narzo 60 Pro are equipped with MediaTek 6020 and Dimensity 7050 respectively. The Narzo 60 Pro comes with up to 12GB RAM, and 1TB on board storage while the Narzo 60 packs 8GB RAM and 256GB storage.

At the rear, the Narzo 60 Pro sports a 100 MP primary sensor with an f/1.75 aperture, 26mm lens and OIS. The primary camera is accompanied by a 2MP macro shooter at the back. It has a 16-MP selfies camera. Narzo 60, on the other hand, features a 64MP main cam and a 2MP depth unit. It also sports a 16MP selfie snapper.

Both Narzo 60 phones boot Relame UI 4.0 based on Android 13 and pack 5,000 mAh batteries. The Pro model support up to 67W while the non-Pro is capped at 33W.

Price and availability

Narzo 60 price in India starts at Rs 17,999 for the base 8/128GB trim and goes up to Rs 19,999 for the 8/256GB variant. On the other hand, the Nazro 60 Pro carries a price tag of Rs 23,999 for the 8/128GB option and the 12/256GB variant cost Rs 26,999. It also comes in a top-end 12GB RAM and 1TB storage model that is priced at Rs 29,999.

Realme Narzo 60 and 60 Pro come in Mars Orange and Cosmic Black colors. Pre-bookings for the Narzo 60 series in India start on July 6 at 1PM via Realme Online store and Amazon India. Open sales are scheduled for July 15.