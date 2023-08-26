Realme C51 teased for the first time in India, features dynamic island type feature

Realme has teased its upcoming Android smartphone Realme C51 for the Indian market. The company took to microblogging website X to announce the launch. The most significant aspect of the smartphone is that it features a Dynamic Island-like feature called Mini Capsule.

The specifications of the device has been mentioned below

The device is powered by a 12nm octa-core processor that is coupled with Mali-G57 GPU. Users get 4GB of LPDDR4X RAM and storage of 64GB or 128GB onboard. The storage on the device can be increased by adding a microSD card up to 2TB. On the OS side, we get Android 13-based Realme UI T Edition out of the box.

Realme C51 gets a 6.74’’ screen with a refresh rate of 90Hz. The peak brightness of the display will be 560 nits while the touch sampling rate is 180Hz. The camera configuration of the device is 5MP selfie camera at the front and 50MP primeary camera at the rear. The secondary rear camera is a depth sensor.

When it comes to battery, the Realme C51 gets a massive 5000mAh battery which can be charged from 0 to 50 percent in just 30 minutes. The connectivity features offered on the device include 3.5mm headphone jack, NFC, side-mounted fingerprint scanner etc. The colour options available on the device include Mint Green and Carbon Black.