Realme C25s With MediaTek Helio G85 May Launch On June 12; Price And Specs Leaked

Chinese mobile manufacturing company Realme is expected to unveil its next affordable smartphone realme C25s on June 12 in its home country. Now, the price and specifications of the upcoming phone has been leaked online.

The smartphone was allegedly spotted on Thailand’s National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) and Russia’s Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) certification sites with the model number RMX3195.

These certification sites allegedly revealed some of the specification details of the phone.

However, the company has not announced the launch and specification of the smartphone yet.

As per a report of GizChina, Realme C25s will likely come with an upgraded MediaTek SoC which could be MediaTek Helio G85 SoC and an upgraded camera as compared to its predecessor Realme C25. The display specifications could be the same as the Realme C25.

Realme C25s price (expected)

Realme C25s price is expected to be around $170 (around Rs 12,300) for the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, as per the report.

The smartphone is also expected to debut in India around the same time frame it will launch in China. However, there is no information on the India pricing and specifications of the Indian variant of Realme C25s yet.

Realme C25s specifications (expected)

As per the report, the Realme C25s will feature a 6.5-inch HD+ display with waterdrop-style notch for selfie camera. The HD+ display has an resolution of 720×1,600 pixels and a peak brightness of 570 cd/m2.

Under the hood, it is tipped to have an octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 SoC to power the phone, along with 4GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB of onboard storage that supports expansion via a microSD card.

The device is rumoured to come with a 6,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging.

In terms of optics, the handset will likely feature a triple rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor and two other 2-megapixel sensors. At the front, the phone could have an 8-megapixel selfie shooter.

Realme is said to offer connectivity features like dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.