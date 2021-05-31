Realme X7 Max 5G With Dimensity 1200 SoC Launched Along With Realme Smart TV 4K In India; Price, Specs

New Delhi: Fastest-growing smartphone brand Realme on Monday unveiled the much awaited X7 Max 5G along with Smart TV 4K that aims to provide an all-round package with the 4K cinematic experience.

Realme X7 Max 5G features a 6.43-inch Super AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate for smooth gaming, MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G chipset, a 4500mAh battery with a 50W SuperDart Charging support.

While the Realme Smart TV 4K comes with with Dolby Vision HDR technology and Dolby Atmos immersive audio powerful quad-core processor.

“Realme ‘s aims to provide its customers with the best tech-lifestyle experience possible, and the launch of both these products is another step in that direction,” said Madhav Sheth, Vice President, realme and CEO, realme India and Europe.

“Realme Smart TV 4K reaffirms our commitment to bring the next generation technology to our customers and highlights our strong presence in the Smart TV segment,” he added.

Realme X7 Max 5G, Realme Smart TV 4K Price

The X7 Max 5G will be available in two variants such as 8GB+128GB and 12GB+256GB that is priced at for Rs 26,999 and Rs 29,999 respectively. It will come in three colours — Mercury Silver, Asteroid Black and Milky Way.

On the other hand, the Realme Smart TV 4K with with Dolby Atmos audio tech is available in two sizes that is 43-inch, 50-inch. The 43-inch Smart TV costs Rs 27,999 and the 50-inch Smart TV is priced at Rs 39,999.

Both the devices will be up for sale on June 4 from 12 noon onward on e-commerce site Flipkart.com, realme.com and mainline channels.

Realme X7 Max 5G specifications

With a 6nm chip, the realme X7 Max 5G comes with dual 5G standby.

Realme X7 Max 5G features a 6.43-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and 1,080×2,400 pixels resolution for smooth gaming.

The display comes with a 20:9 aspect ratio, a 91.7 percent screen-to-body ratio, a 360Hz touch sampling rate, 1,000 nits of peak brightness, and 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut.

The dual-SIM (Nano) phone runs on Android 11 with Realme UI 2.0 on top.

The phone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

On the rear, the device flaunts a triple camera setup that is headlined by a 64-megapixel primary Sony IMX682 sensor, along with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter and a 2-megapixel macro shooter.

For selfies and video chats, the handset has a 16-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front.

The device also has an IPX4 water-resistant build for water and dust resistance.

The handset is backed by a 4,500mAh battery that supports 50W SuperDart fast charging. Apart from this it is bundled with a 65W charger. The company has claimed that the smartphone can be fully charged 50 per cent in approximately 16 minutes with the 50W SuperDart Charge.

The smartphone comes with a stainless steel vapour cooling system on the new smartphone.

Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on board include an ambient light, gyroscope, accelerometer, magnetometer, and a proximity sensor. The device also has Dolby Atmos and Hi-Res audio suppor.

The smartphone also has an in-display fingerprint sensor. The phone measures 158.5×73.3×8.4mm and weighs 179 grams.

Realme Smart TV 4K Specifications

Realme Smart TV 4K offers a LED screen with a resolution of 3,840×2,160 pixels, a 16:9 aspect ratio, and 178-degree of screen viewing angle. It runs on Android TV 10.

The smart TV is powered by a quad-core MediaTek SoC along with 2GB of RAM. It also comes with 16GB of onboard storage.

It has quad microphones that enables Google hands-free voice control. It also has ultra bezel-less design and TUV Rheinland Low blue light certification.

The viewers will have access to unlimited content like Prime Video, Netflix, YouTube and Google Play, the company said.

The Realme Smart TV 4K comes with Dolby Atmos, Dolby Audio, and DTS HD support and has four speaker units that jointly deliver a total of 24W output.

The TV also has Google Play store and has built-in Chromecast support. Connectivity options on the Realme Smart TV 4K include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v.5.0, Infrared (IR), two HDMI ports, two USB ports, an HDMI ARC port, and a LAN (Ethernet) port. The TV also supports traditional AV connectivity and has an optical audio out port.

Realme also provides a Bluetooth-enabled remote control that has four hotkeys for quick access to Amazon Prime Video, Google Assistant, Netflix, and YouTube.

In terms of dimension, the smart TV measures 960x563x76mm and weighs 6.5 kilograms for the 43-inch variant, while the 50-inch model measures 1110x64775mm and weighs 9.2 kilograms.

(with inputs from IANS)