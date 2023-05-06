Realme 11 Pro+ launch imminent in India, appears on BIS website

Realme is all set to launch the Realme 11 Pro+ device in China on May 10. However, after its launch in China, the device will be launched in India too. The device has RMX3741 model number and has been spotted in an NBTC certification. The smartphone has also appeared on BIS website and this makes it quite evident that the Realme 11 Pro+ will launch in India soon.

The smartphone will support GSM, WCDMA, LTE, and NR cellular connectivity. However, we do not have any more info on the specifications of the device. Till date we have seen official images of the smartphone along with live photos. It is for the first time that Realme will offer dedicated moon mode in its smartphone.

Recently, the Realme China Marketing Director, Jessie has confirmed about the moon mode on a Weibo post. The pictures shared by Jessi shows the moon in a sharp and detailed way. However, the post on Weibo does not reveal anything about the camera setup. It is expected that the smartphone will offer a 200MP primary camera at the rear.

Realme 11 Pro+ Expected Specs

According to the leaked specs, the smartphone will offer FHD+, AMOLED curved display along with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The device is powered by Android 13-based Realme UI 4.0 out of the box. The Realme 11 Pro+ 5G is powered by a new MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC along with Mali G68 MC4 GPU. The RAM offered on the device is expected to be up to 16GB while the storage is up to 1 TB.

When it comes to the camera of the device, there might be a triple camera setup at the rear of the device. The primary camera will be a 200MP Samsung sensor while the ultra-wide sensor is 8MP and the macro sensor is 2MP. On the other hand, the selfie camera will be a 16MP sensor. The battery of the smartphone is 5000mAh (dual-cell battery) and it will support 67W fast charging.